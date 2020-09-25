First4 Traffic

Fog Traps Medevac Helicopter on BW Parkway in Laurel; Road Closed

BW Parkway lanes are expected to be closed for hours

By Sophia Barnes and First4 Traffic

A medevac helicopter that responded to a crash on the BW Parkway in Laurel, Maryland, was trapped Friday after fog moved in, closing southbound lanes.

Northbound and southbound lanes near Route 197 and Route 198  are closed due to the grounded chopper and a serious crash.

A serious crash closed the BW Parkway on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes. One car left the road and another overturned in the middle of the parkway.

A helicopter arrived to transport an injured person but is now stuck. Injured victims were taken for care via ambulances. It's unclear how many people were injured.

The closure could last for several hours as the helicopter crew waits for fog to clear. The biggest delays are expected to occur in southbound lanes.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

