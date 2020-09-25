Fog Traps Medevac Helicopter on BW Parkway in Laurel; Road Closed

A medevac helicopter that responded to a crash on the BW Parkway in Laurel, Maryland, was trapped Friday after fog moved in, closing southbound lanes.

Northbound and southbound lanes near Route 197 and Route 198 are closed due to the grounded chopper and a serious crash.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes. One car left the road and another overturned in the middle of the parkway.

A helicopter arrived to transport an injured person but is now stuck. Injured victims were taken for care via ambulances. It's unclear how many people were injured.

The closure could last for several hours as the helicopter crew waits for fog to clear. The biggest delays are expected to occur in southbound lanes.

