’Essential Travel Only’: Metro Says Stay Away If You Can

Metro is telling the public to only ride Washington, D.C.-area Metrorail or Metrobuses if it is “absolutely necessary,” and says visitors to the District's famous cherry blossoms should not take Metro.

“Our region is speaking with one voice: Stay home. Essential travel only,” the transit agency said in a public notice Tuesday evening.

Metrorail service will be suspended early starting Wednesday to “allow even more cleaning and to reduce sharing of workspaces and vehicles” to try to keep riders and staff members safe amid the spread of coronavirus.

Metro trains will run every 15 minutes from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends. All trains will operate with eight cars, “the maximum possible length, to help maintain social distancing” between riders.

The transit agency began to cut Metrorail and bus service last week.

Metro said Monday that a Transit Police officer tested positive for the virus. The officer was stationed at the District 2 headquarters, which is next to the Franconia-Springfield station. Metro was retracing the steps of the Prince George’s County, Maryland, resident.

