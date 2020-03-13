Local
Metro Reduces Metrorail, Bus Service in Coronavirus Response

By Adam Tuss

Metro announced it will reduce Metrorail and bus service, moving to the highest threat level as the coronavirus pandemic escalates. The changes start Monday.

Metrorail
Monday to Friday:

Trains will operate every 12 minutes. The rail system will open at 5 a.m.

Saturday

Trains will operate on a normal Saturday service. Trains will operate every 12 minutes, with service from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m.

Sunday

Trains will operate on a normal Sunday service. Trains will operate every 15 minutes on each line, with service from 8 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Bus Service

Bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule on weekdays. Weekend bus schedules will stay the same.

