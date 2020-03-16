Metro Transit Police Officer Has Coronavirus

Metro says one of its Transit Police officers has tested positive for coronavirus.

The officer was stationed at the District 2 headquarters, which is right next to the Franconia-Springfield station.

The officer started feeling ill last week and his test results just came back Monday.

Metro said it is retracing the officer’s steps and trying to determine if he ever got on a bus or train, and with whom he may have come into contact.

The officer is a Prince George’s County resident who is in self-isolation at home, Metro said. He had not recently traveled anywhere.

Metro Transit Police are taking extra steps to clean the District 2 headquarters.

Additionally, Metro is working to separate essential employees.

The transit agency cut Metrorail and bus service last week and is considering additional service cuts because ridership levels have plummeted in recent days.