Are There Gas Shortages in DC, Maryland, Virginia? What to Know After Colonial Pipeline Shutdown

A cyberattack temporarily shut down a pipeline that delivers a significant portion of fuel to the East Coast over the weekend, and now some drivers in the D.C. area are starting to see long lines at the pump.

More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel Tuesday, but analysts say that’s primarily due to unwarranted panic buying, the Associated Press said.

Here’s what to know in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

Are there fuel shortages in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

Some gas stations are running out of fuel or have limited options, according to fuel tracking website GasBuddy.

Long lines have been reported at gas stations in the D.C. area.

This was the scene at a Liberty station in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday night:

The percentage of gas stations without fuel was about 15% in Virginia and 3.5% in Maryland as of early Wednesday, analyst Patrick De Haan said.

The pipeline outage is contributing to supply chain issues, but consumers flocking to fill up their tanks is also contributing to shortages.

One analyst, Tom Kloza, dubbed the phenomenon #FOMOG: fear of missing out on gas.

What are Maryland and Virginia doing about potential gas shortages?

Virginia declared a state of emergency in response to the cyberattack that stopped the pipeline that is the primary source for many of the state's gas stations.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order Tuesday addressing gas supply distribution, letting state agencies issue waivers to increase gas supply.

In Maryland, the state’s energy and emergency planning teams are monitoring any impacts from the disruption to the pipeline, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

“While the operators of the pipeline currently anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we are prepared for all contingencies,” he said.

Where do I find gas in D.C., Maryland and Virginia?

If your car is running near empty, you can use GasBuddy’s tracker to look for a station in your area that has fuel.

How long will the Colonial Pipeline shutdown last?

Colonial Pipeline said it aims to restore service by the end of the week.

On Monday night, Colonial Pipeline was able to manually restore a line that runs from Greensboro, North Carolina, to Woodbine, Maryland.

Are gas prices going up in the D.C. area?

The national average gas price has risen to about $3 as of Wednesday, AAA reported.

Here’s how much the price for a regular gallon of has changed over the past week, according to AAA:

Virginia: $2.741 to $2.871

Maryland: $2.840 to $2.947

Washington, D.C.,: $3.064 to $3.091

Will gas prices continue to go up?

AAA says gas prices will likely continue to rise this week.

“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally. Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases, as early as this week,” Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement.

Price increases of three to seven cents are possible this week, McGee said. That push gas prices up to the highest level since 2014.

If the Colonial Pipeline is not back in business by the weekend, prices could continue to rise at the pump and there will be broader localized fuel shortages, CNBC reports.

Where is the impact of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown?

The pipeline runs from Texas to New York and delivers about 45% of fuel to the East Coast, AAA says.

Areas impacted include Alabama, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and some counties in Florida, the Environmental Protection Agency says.

Is fuel still being delivered?

Yes. Some of Colonial Pipeline’s smaller lines were working as of Tuesday.

Foreign gasoline imports and other pipelines can supplement the supply to the Northeast, AAA says.

The U.S. Department of Transportation also lifted hours of service exemptions, meaning truck drivers can work longer hours to get fuel where it needs to go.

Should I buy gas now?

If you need gas, sure. But officials have asked people not to buy more than needed because it can create more supply problems.

U.S. Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm discouraged people from “hoarding” fuel.

“Much as there was no cause for, say, hoarding toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic, there should be no cause for hoarding gasoline, especially in light of the fact that the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of this week and over the weekend,” Sec. Granholm said.

What if I see price gouging?

Contact the Attorney General for your area. Here’s information for Washington, D.C.; Maryland and Virginia.

What happened to the Colonial Pipeline?

The Colonial Pipeline company was targeted in a ransomware attack by gang of criminal hackers that calls itself DarkSide. The pipeline was shutdown as a precaution, Colonial Pipeline said.

