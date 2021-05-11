Virginia Declares State of Emergency After Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack

Virginia declared a state of emergency in response to the cyberattack that shut down a gasoline pipeline.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed an executive order Tuesday addressing gas supply distribution after a cyberattack shut down the Colonial Pipeline system, which is the primary source for many Virginia gas stations.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The emergency declaration lets state agencies issue waivers to increase gas supply.

“This emergency declaration will help the commonwealth prepare for any potential supply shortages and ensure Virginia motorists have access to fuel as we respond to this evolving situation,” Northam said.

In Maryland, the state’s energy and emergency planning teams are monitoring any impacts from the disruption to the pipeline, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

“While the operators of the pipeline currently anticipate that the disruption is likely to be short-term, we are prepared for all contingencies,” he said.

Maryland drivers should proceed as normal for now, Hogan said.

At today's Cabinet meeting, the state's energy and emergency planning teams provided an update regarding the temporary disruption to the Colonial Pipeline. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 11, 2021

The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency fuel waiver Tuesday to help with fuel shortages in Virginia and other states affected by the pipeline shutdown. The waiver will continue through May 18.

Colonial Pipeline stopped operations Friday and notified federal officials that it was the victim of a ransomware attack. The attack, carried out by a criminal cyber crime group known as DarkSide, resulted in the shutdown of 5,500 miles of pipeline. The artery supplies half of the gasoline to the east coast and runs from Texas to New Jersey.