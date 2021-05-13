Hunt for Gas Continues in DC Area, But Struggle Should Ease Soon

The hunt for gas continues in the D.C. area.

"All 4 gas stations in my neighborhood were out of gas," said Alexandra Harris.

Glen Gardner, who was filling up his tank at a D.C.-area station, has a thought on why this continues to be an issue, even after it’s been announced that the Colonial Pipeline is coming back online.

"Do you think a lot of people just don’t trust what they are hearing? I think most people don’t trust what they are hearing," Gardner said. "So they are going to take matters into their own hands. Yeah, they are going to do what they need to do."

We reached out to Gas Buddy, which has been closely following this situation. They tell us, “It may be a week or two before motorists are able to fill up with gasoline without having to go to more than one station or look for stations that have gasoline. By Memorial Day there should be enough recovery to have a relatively painless holiday weekend, but another week for the problem to be completely rectified."

A lot of drivers, however, continue to take this in stride.



"We've had to be patient for over a year, right? OK, so that’s how I look at it," said Maxine Davidson. "I gotta put a good spin on it."



As far as skyrocketing gas prices, Chopper4 found some places, like a gas station in Gaithersburg, with gas priced at well above $4 per gallon.

With the oil back on now though, hopefully it’s the end of the road for this race to find gas. There's definitely a much calmer feel out there Thursday, and the situation is expected to to ease with each passing day.