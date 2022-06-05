Three Local Firefighters Who Died in Line of Duty Honored on Memorial Wall

During a solemn, annual tribute in Annapolis, Maryland, to honor firefighters lost in the line of duty, three firefighters from our region had their names added to a memorial wall Sunday.

Kenny Lacayo, Nicholas Finamore and Joshua Laird were all first responders from the D.C. metro area who died in 2021.

Lacayo was one of three firefighters who died battling a house fire in Baltimore. He also served with the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad.

“Losing him was tragic. He was a brother and still is,” Master Firefighter Teddy Schrenk, of the Wheaton squad, said.

“I was his shift commander,” Dante Stewart, the Baltimore City Fire Department assistant chief of fire operations, said. “He was special... very dedicated.”

Finamore, who died from complications from COVID-19, was chief of the Allentown Road Volunteer Fire Department in Prince George’s County. He is survived by his son, a D.C. firefighter.

“I would have to attribute my success to him, watching him, his decision making, calm demeanor,” his son, Charles Finamore, said.

Michael Carbone met the chief when he was a 15-year-old volunteer in the county. He recalled the moment Finamore encouraged him in his career.

“I came out of a fire, and he walked up and said, ‘You’re going to go far.’ And I served 28 years,” Carbone said.

Finally, Laird was a captain with Frederick County, Maryland’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services. He died battling a house fire in Ijamsville.

“It’s important that the community remembers Josh and others and the ultimate sacrifice they made for others,” the department’s Fire Chief Tom Coe said.

During the yearly tradition meant to honor the fallen, another seven names were added to the memorial wall, keeping the commitment to never forget the ultimate sacrifice.