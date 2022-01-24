3 Baltimore Firefighters Hurt, Crews Working to Free 4th

Three firefighters were seriously injured battling a fire in a vacant home in Baltimore early Monday, and crews were working to rescue a fourth firefighter trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on South Sticker Street around 6 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted. Three firefighters were was taken to a hospital in serious condition and crews were working to rescue another firefighter still trapped inside the home, officials said.

2-Alarm update. At this time 3 Firefighters have been transported to the hospital in serious condition. We are still trying to rescue 1 Firefighter trapped inside. Next Media Update will be at Shock Trauma. pic.twitter.com/m2ucUrY9vb — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 24, 2022

