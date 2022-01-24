Baltimore

3 Baltimore Firefighters Hurt, Crews Working to Free 4th

By Associated Press

baltimore fire jan 24 2022
Baltimore City Fire Department

Three firefighters were seriously injured battling a fire in a vacant home in Baltimore early Monday, and crews were working to rescue a fourth firefighter trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on South Sticker Street around 6 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted. Three firefighters were was taken to a hospital in serious condition and crews were working to rescue another firefighter still trapped inside the home, officials said.

