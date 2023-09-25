gun violence

Teenager shot to death in Southeast DC

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenager was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2300 Green Street SE just before 4 p.m.

People in the neighborhood said they heard about 30 shots fired in rapid succession followed by the sound of cars speeding away.

Officers are looking for a blue Honda that fled the scene, police said.  

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this story.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceWashington DCCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us