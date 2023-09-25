Teenager shot to death in Southeast DC

A teenager was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2300 Green Street SE just before 4 p.m.

People in the neighborhood said they heard about 30 shots fired in rapid succession followed by the sound of cars speeding away.

Officers are looking for a blue Honda that fled the scene, police said.

