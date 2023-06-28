Southeast DC

Teenager shot, killed in Southeast DC: Police

Officers said it is unclear if the boy was the intended target

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening, police say.

Someone reported hearing gunshots in the 2600 block of Stanton Road SE near the corner of Douglass Road at about 10:45 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. 

Police found a teenage boy unresponsive in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and underwent surgery. 

The teenager later died from his injuries, police said Wednesday morning.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Montgomery County 8 hours ago

Two people hurt in homemade fireworks explosion in Darnestown

Virginia 10 hours ago

Virginia expanding move over rules to include all disabled vehicles on the side of the road

His identity was not immediately released. Police believe he is 15 years old.

Officers said it is unclear if the boy was the intended target. 

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area to call them at 202-727-9099.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates. 

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCWashington DCgun violenceMetropolitan Police Department (DC Police / MPD)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us