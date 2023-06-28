Teenager shot, killed in Southeast DC: Police

A teenage boy was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Tuesday evening, police say.

Someone reported hearing gunshots in the 2600 block of Stanton Road SE near the corner of Douglass Road at about 10:45 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police found a teenage boy unresponsive in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and underwent surgery.

The teenager later died from his injuries, police said Wednesday morning.

His identity was not immediately released. Police believe he is 15 years old.

Officers said it is unclear if the boy was the intended target.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area to call them at 202-727-9099.

