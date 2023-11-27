Teen dies from injuries suffered in Falls Church DUI crash, police say

One of six teenagers injured in a one-car crash last week in Falls Church, Virginia, has died, Fairfax County police said.

The car crashed about 5 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Pioneer Lane, in a residential neighborhood not far from Interstate 66 and the Capital Beltway, police said.

The teenage driver appears to have lost control going up a hill and hit a tree. The vehicle spun around several times before stopping in a front yard.

Five teens were thrown out of the car, and another had to be rescued from the wreckage, police said. Many of the young people in the car, all between 14 and 17, were not wearing seat belts, police said.

Lt. James Curry said the driver was wearing a seat belt and exited the car on his own. He was arrested on a DUI charge. The driver was not immediately charged and was released to his parents. Charges could be filed later.

Alcohol and speed were "absolutely" factors in the crash, Curry said.

Four teens remain hospitalized, police said. The others in the car have been released from the hospital.