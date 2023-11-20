6 juveniles seriously injured in Merrifield crash, 1 juvenile arrested: Police

Multiple juveniles were seriously injured in a crash in Merrifield, Virginia, early Monday, police say.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the 2600 block of Pioneer Lane, according to the Fairfax County police.

Police say seven juveniles are involved. Six were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One juvenile was arrested at the scene, police say.

