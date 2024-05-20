Summer forecast: Not a lot of intense heat, but more hurricanes than average

Don’t expect a lot of intense heat this summer, but it looks like a more humid season than last year, Storm Team4 Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer predicts.

It also could be an active season for hurricanes, though conditions could keep them mostly off the coast.

We’re coming out of El Nino and moving toward La Nina, which helps the growth of hurricanes. And a warmer-than-average Atlantic Ocean could mean more intense hurricanes.

But the Bermuda High — high pressure centered near Bermuda during the summer months — will be further east this summer, which does not allow the heat to come up from areas like the Gulf of Mexico. That bodes well for hurricanes. They may occur in the Gulf of Mexico, but storms that form in the Atlantic Ocean may stay out to sea.

The jet stream pattern moves up into Canada before coming down across the region, creating a trough of low pressure along the East Coast, which should also help keep any hurricanes out to sea.

Expect an above average storm season, with 16-to-21 named storms (the average is 14) and nine-to-11 hurricanes (there’s usually five-to-seven), with three-to-five major hurricanes that should stay off the coast.

But in late August, look for the potential of a hurricane which could make it’s way up the East coast, hopefully staying just offshore.

The jet stream pattern also means the D.C. area shouldn’t see a lot of intense heat. Expect 38-to-46 90 degree-days (the average is 45) but no 100-degree days.

But a more humid season will means heat indexes rising above 100.