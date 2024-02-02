Superintendent Monifa McKnight leaving Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight agreed to leave the position Friday.

Statements from the Montgomery County Board of Education and from McKnight herself said they "mutually agreed to separate."

The move comes weeks after the county’s inspector general found that former William H. Farquhar Middle School principal Joel Beidleman sexually harassed and bullied employees and had a sexual relationship with a subordinate. He was promoted despite the accusations.

McKnight told a Montgomery County Council committee she did not know about the internal investigation into Beidleman when the school board unanimously approved his promotion to principal of Paint Branch High School.

"Given that I’m the superintendent today, it’s my responsibility to correct it and to ensure that this does not happen again," she previously told News4.

The Montgomery County Educators Association said last month that they supported removing McKnight.

“New revelations increasingly indicate that the superintendent has been more concerned with protecting herself and her close associates than with doing right by front-line staff and students,” their statement read in part.

At a school board meeting last week, supporters of McKnight applauded for her.

"This is a witch hunt," community advocate Lucy Hayes said.

McKnight was the first woman and second person of color to lead Maryland’s largest school district.

Montgomery County’s school board met amid questions over Superintendent Monifa McKnight’s future with the district. “This is a witch hunt,” a community advocate told News4’s Juliana Valencia.
She is a former teacher, principal and district administrator. She joined MCPS, Maryland's largest school district, in 2001 and holds degrees from Bowie State University and the University of Maryland.

She took over as interim superintendent in March 2021 and oversaw the return to full-time in-person learning in the fall. Some schools closed as they faced a spike in COVID cases during the omicron surge.

Some parents criticized MCPS for mixed messages and confusion as COVID cases soared to more than 10,000 after the winter break. McKnight previously apologized and vowed to restore trust. She also vowed to address social issues in the school system, including violence.

