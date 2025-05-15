9-year-old injured in hit and run in Northeast DC

The parents of a 9-year-old boy are at his hospital bedside after he was hurt in a hit and run in DC. They're trying to explain to him why the person who ran over him drove away and left him there on the ground.

That hit and run happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I look back, and my son is on the ground, Davion Rawlings said. “She ran over my son and kept going. As I go chase the car, I try to stop her, but I realize my son is lying on the ground.”

Rawlings said he was taking his son, Zion, to school Monday morning when they decided to make a quick stop at a convenience store in a small shopping center in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast. Then came the horrifying split second that it's difficult to talk about and likely will be forever. Zion was rushed to Children's National Hospital.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Rawlings broke as he described his son's injuries.

Broke his pelvis bone, bruised his lungs, so they got him on the tube — it’s hard for him to breathe at this moment,” Rawlings said. “Broken ankle, yeah, swollen face on his right side.”

Tiffany Chambers is doing her best to comfort her son, who is in so much pain.

“Just how strong he is, how much we love him,” she said. “Makes us happy he's able to breathe, smile again,” she said.

D.C. police said the vehicle that hits on is a dark blue or gray SUV with an unknown license plate driven by a woman who appeared to be middle aged.

Through his pain, Rawlings wanted to thank a Good Samaritan who stepped forward that morning in the middle of the nightmare.

“It was a wonderful woman that came, I don’t know her name, but if she's seeing this, I want to tell her thank you because she was the only person that had an initiative to take out her phone and call 911,” he said.

D.C. police want to hear from anyone who knows something or saw something 8 a.m. Monday. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to unrest and conviction.