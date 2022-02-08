Montgomery County School Board Picks 1st Woman Superintendent

Montgomery County Public Schools are set to have a new leader.

The school board unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint Dr. Monifa McKnight as superintendent. McKnight, who is serving as interim superintendent, would be the first woman and second person of color in the role, the school district said.

McKnight will take the position on July 1 pending contract negotiations and approval by the state superintendent of schools.

Dr. Monifa B. McKnight has been named permanent superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools. @mocoboe made history this morning by voting in the first woman & second African-American to lead MCPS. Please join us in congratulating Dr. McKnight! pic.twitter.com/4PbVyr80aN — MCPS (@MCPS) February 8, 2022

She is the right pick to lead the school district, school board president Brenda Wolff said in a statement.

“With her long and distinguished record serving the MCPS community, Dr. McKnight is uniquely qualified to lead the district during this time,” she said. “She intimately understands the challenges our community faces and believes deeply in the limitless potential of our students and educators.”

Former Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith retired last summer after leading MCPS since 2016.

McKnight said she was honored to be selected for the position after a national search and a community engagement process.

“This is a moment that calls for leading with empathy while in pursuit of academic excellence. I plan to place my focus on understanding the educational needs and interests of students and teachers, while prioritizing the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community,” she said in a statement.

McKnight is a former teacher, principal and district administrator. She joined MCPS in 2001 and holds degrees from Bowie State University and the University of Maryland.