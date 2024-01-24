Inspector general finds issues with how MCPS handles complaints of employee misconduct

Montgomery County's Office of the Inspector General issued a damning report about how the public school district handles sexual misconduct complaints.

The report comes as Superintendent Monifa McKnight fights to hold onto her job.

The OIG was asked by the Montgomery County Council to investigate how the school district handles sexual misconduct complaints after former principal Joel Beidleman was promoted despite being accused of sexual harassment and bullying more than a dozen times over seven years. Some of those complaints weren't pursued.

The OIG acknowledged the review was prompted by concern over how his case was handled but said its office didn't look into that matter specifically. Instead, it examined how the school responds to allegations of misconduct by its employees.

The OIG examined more than three years of complaints and investigations, spanning July 2020 to September 2023. As a result, the OIG found "numerous issues with the manner in which MCPS" and its Department of Compliance and Investigations handle complaints of employee misconduct.

The report reveals many of those deficiencies were "previously identified" by others and reported to MCPS, yet MCPS "failed" to implement corrective actions.

Specifically, the OIG found MCPS does not have a comprehensive protocol for tracking complaints. The Department of Compliance doesn't follow defined criteria for what to do with complaints and doesn't have comprehensive policies for conducting and documenting investigations.

The OIG recommends improving procedures for complaints and documenting investigations, as well as more training for staff.

In a statement, McKnight, who has vowed to fight to keep her job and said she’s already implementing corrective actions, said the OIG's report "represents an important step toward updating processes ... so no one within the MCPS has to endure unchecked abuse, harassment, bullying or retaliation again."

News4 is working to reach Beidleman for comment.