MCPS superintendent says school board wants her to resign

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said in a statement Monday evening that the board of education would like her to resign–a claim that prompted a response from the teachers union and the board itself.

According to McKnight, board of education officers indicated last week that they had a desire for her to step down in her role as the superintendent. She said they provided no justification.

“The Board has never written, documented, or communicated any concern about my performance, and through the evaluation process has consistently affirmed that I have met expectations,” she said in her statement. “For these reasons, I’m concerned that its actions are based on something other than my performance, which would constitute a violation of my contract. I will defend my reputation and my decades-long commitment to the students and families of MCPS, and will demand that any considerations of my role as superintendent are made through a fair, legitimate, and legal process — anything less would be unacceptable.”

In a statement, the board of education responded to McKnight by saying they were aware of “recent statements regarding her employment. This is a personnel matter and in alignment with the law related to personnel matters, we will not be offering any more comments at this time.”

According to the board’s website, they did hold a virtual, closed-session meeting to receive legal advice regarding a personnel matter regarding the status of employment for an employee.

McKnight's statement comes a month after the county’s inspector general released a report stating that investigators found substantiated allegations that former William H. Farquhar Middle School principal Dr. Joel Beidleman made repeated comments about the appearance of female coworkers, directed offensive sexual remarks to them and had a sexual relationship with a woman employee he supervised.

An independent investigation by the school board found “significant and troubling” failures by senior management when Beidleman was poised for a promotion, which he ultimately received.

The Montgomery County Educators Association did weigh in on the matter, saying they supported a decision to oust the superintendent.

“However, we–like the rest of the public—are aware of serious problems with her leadership… new revelations increasingly indicate that the superintendent has been more concerned with protecting herself and her close associates than with doing right by front-line staff and students,” their statement reads in part. “The superintendent’s overseeing body, the board, is no doubt aware of confidential information that caused them to determine this drastic step is necessary. In declaring open war with the board, Dr. McKnight threatens to further damage not only her own future, but also the board’s efforts to restore the public’s trust in Montgomery County Public Schools. Right now, educators and the students we serve are the ones bearing the brunt of this disturbing chaos. We need to put out this fire and get back to the work of educating our young people.”