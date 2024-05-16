Bomb threat sparks lockdown at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School; threat unfounded

Threats of violence brought tense moments to Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, Maryland, on Thursday.

The school was placed on lockdown and a SWAT team responded after someone called the school with a disturbing claim. Everyone is safe and police say the threat was unfounded.

“Somebody who claims to be in the school, secreted in the building, in a bathroom” was the caller, according to a police dispatch call.

“Caller states that he has an AR-15, as well as pipe bombs, packed into students’ backpacks possibly,” the dispatch call continues.

Montgomery County police called in K-9 teams and officers with long guns. The view from Chopper4 showed officers entering the school in tactical gear.

“SWAT has cleared all of the bathrooms. K-9 is currently sweeping the school as well. They have been checking any bookbags that were left in the area,” police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said.

Students who were off campus having lunch received text messages telling them the school was on lockdown and not to return.

Parents received a message that only reported a lockdown because of an incident in the community, parent Melissa Mello said.

“The administration response needs to be more detailed,” she said.

Police were able to sweep the school in about an hour-and-a-half. They found nothing.

Parent Greg Flynn said he was in constant contact with his child, who told him he was OK and with his friends. Flynn said he and his wife both left work because of the scare.

He said he was waiting outside the school for his son, “to lay eyes on him and hug him.”

Police said they had to put other calls for help on hold as they devoted officers and resources to searching the school.