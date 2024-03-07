Storefronts shattered in apparent break-ins at Montgomery County shopping center

The windows of several businesses were shattered at a shopping center in Montgomery County, Maryland, late Wednesday, police say.

Officers were alerted to a commercial alarm in the 19100 block of Montgomery Village Avenue at about 11 p.m. They found the front door of a business had been forced open and other stores had broken windows, the Montgomery County Police said.

News4 video shows Ledo Pizza’s front door smashed. Broken glass litters the sidewalk around the Montgomery Village Shopping Center.

Ledo Pizza’s owner said he received a call from the store’s alarm company overnight about a break-in. He then watched the store’s security footage. He said it showed a man using a rock to smash open the door, go inside towards the cash register and leave after seeing it was empty.

According to initial reports, four businesses were broken into.

It was not immediately clear if anything was stolen.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.