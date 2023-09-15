Shots fired as DC firefighters respond to car crash

Shots were fired at the scene of a car crash that D.C. firefighters responded to Thursday night.

Firefighters called for help when someone began shooting as Truck 8 and Engine 33 arrived at South Capitol and Elmira streets in Southwest about 8:20 p.m.

None of the firefighters was hurt, and it’s unclear if the shooter was aiming for the firefighters or just firing in the immediate area.

“D.C. Fire & EMS personnel put their lives on the line daily,” a D.C. Fire spokesperson said. “For them to also become targets of violence is totally senseless”

A recent News4 I-Team investigation put a spotlight on the growing dangers facing first responders in the District.

Myisha Richards was beaten by one of her patients while on a call. She’s back on the job, but things are not the same.

“I just moved differently because I was always on a high alert,” she said.

According to the I-Team investigation, a group at Drexel University that tracks "media-covered" assaults on firefighters found 350 online reports of firefighters assaulted on duty around the country in 2021 and 593 in 2022. D.C.’s fire union president told the I-Team it’s gotten worse since then.

Mental health professionals and peer support groups help D.C. firefighters deal with traumatic experiences. Those services were made available to the first responders from Thursday night’s shooting incident.