Shootout occurred just outside Southwest DC restaurant: court documents

A shootout that wounded three people on Monday night occurred just steps from the front door of a popular restaurant near Audi Field, court documents say. People who live in the area are calling for change.

Video captured by News4 near The Point restaurant shows D.C. police taking a man into custody. They took a small backpack into evidence.

The arrest came as detectives put together details of a chaotic scene outside the restaurant on the Anacostia waterfront, in a rapidly growing area of Southwest D.C.

Court documents indicate the man in custody fired from the doorway of the restaurant at a group of four men who got out of a black BMW with weapons drawn. They allegedly tried to steal jewelry from the neck of one of the man’s dinner companions.

Two of the four alleged robbers were injured in the barrage of gunfire, as was one of the men’s dinner companions.

Two suspects jumped in the BMW and took off. One of them, believed to be a teenager, was found blocks away, in the 1200 block of Second Street.

Two guns were recovered, including one belonging to the man taken into custody, police said. Charges against the alleged robbers were not immediately filed. Detectives are using surveillance footage to figure out what happened.

All of the shooting victims were expected to survive their injuries.

Neighbors who saw commotion said they’re dismayed and frustrated by crime in the area.