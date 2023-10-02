Three shot, including teen, in Southwest DC: Police

Three people, including a teenager, were shot Monday night in Southwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Shots were fired at 2nd and V streets SW at around 8:45 p.m., police said. The scene is right next to The Point restaurant just south of Audi Field.

One man was found shot outside the restaurant. A second man and a teenager were found shot blocks away in the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue SW.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital conscious and breathing, but more details about their conditions were not immediately provided.

Video from the scene shows several bullets broke the glass door and window of The Point restaurant.

Police did not confirm arrests in the shooting. They also did not provide more details on the circumstances of the gunfire.