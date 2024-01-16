Schools

School delays, closures begin trickling in for Wednesday

Fairfax County Public Schools have announced a two-hour delay for Wednesday morning

Many kids in the D.C. area got a snow day Tuesday. What will Wednesday will look like for them ahead of a possible refreeze overnight?

News began coming in late in the afternoon from some school systems.

Fairfax County Public Schools and Charles County Public Schools have announced two-hour delays for Wednesday morning.

Stafford County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday.

