Report: Nearly 90% of People Stopped in DC on Suspicion of Having Guns, Drugs Are Black

The overwhelming majority of gun and drug-related stops D.C. police conducted in a six-month period involved Black people, according to a new report.

The report from the National Police Foundation, a non-partisan group, focuses on data from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Narcotics and Specialized Investigations Division from Aug. 1, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The National Police Foundation, or NPF, said NSID officers stopped a total of 3,680 people in that timeframe — 87.7% of them were Black.

Nearly 1,700 of the people stopped were searched, and "probable cause" was the most common justification given for those searches, according to NPF.

The report does not reveal what percentage of the stops resulted in police seizing weapons or drugs.

NPF suggests police collect that data and also provide how many of the stops resulted in arrests.