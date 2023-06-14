Upper Marlboro teacher arrested for asking student for inappropriate pictures: police

A middle school teacher in Upper Marlboro was arrested after allegedly asking a student for inappropriate pictures, according to authorities and a letter from the school’s principal.

Jose Zuniga Orellana, 33, a Spanish teacher at James Madison Middle School, is charged with solicitation of a minor.

Prince George’s County police said that the victim advised detectives on Tuesday that the suspect had recently made inappropriate comments to her and requested inappropriate photographs of her. She did not comply with that request.

Pictured: Jose Zuniga Orellana

The school’s principal, Beverly Botchway, said in a letter to families that detectives have not discovered any additional victims at the school.

Zuniga Orellana was placed on administrative leave, Botchway said.

“Any behavior that brings harm to a student will not be tolerated in any way,” the principal said. “This is disheartening news for the James Madison community. I understand that students, staff and families will experience a wide range of emotions. We remain committed to ensuring a quality education in a safe environment for all students.”

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Child & Vulnerable Adult Unit at 301-772-4930 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).