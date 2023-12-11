‘They were incompetent': Family of man killed by Prince George's police seeks investigation of state's attorney

The family of a man killed by a Prince George's County police officer wants the state's attorney's office investigated after the officer was found not guilty.

On Wednesday, a jury acquitted Michael Owen of second-degree murder and all other charges against him in the fatal shooting of William Green, who was handcuffed in his cruiser in January 2020.

Green's family wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate William Green's death and the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office's prosecution of the case. They're also asking Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate how the state's attorney's office has handled all cases under Aisha Braveboy.

“I’m completely pissed off, and honestly, walking into this, I knew that I had to accept the verdict, and I accept the verdict for what it was,” said Green’s cousin, Nikki Owens. “But what I don’t accept is Aisha Braveboy standing in front of the press after the verdict blaming my family, blaming William Green, blaming the police and blaming the judge … Her office, they were incompetent.”

Owen claimed self-defense, testifying Green became increasingly combative and took his service weapon without his knowledge. Prosecutors argued that claim was unreasonable and unbelievable.

Green was suspected of driving under the influence of PCP and had hit several cars. During the investigation, Owen placed Green in the front passenger seat of the patrol car with his hands cuffed behind his back, investigators said.

Owen testified that Green was thrashing in the cruiser and displayed what he called “super-human strength.” Green slammed into him, causing him excruciating pain, he said.

Then, Owen said he heard a “hollow metallic thud,” which he said he instinctively knew was the sound of a gun hitting the center console.

He testified he saw Green with the gun pointed at him. He said one shot was fired as they struggled over the gun.

At that point, Owen testified, he was able to get control of the gun and "fired a quick succession of rounds."

Prosecutors said Green was shot six times. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors said Green had no injuries consistent with a struggle and there was no obvious damage inside the car. They said there was no evidence of Green’s DNA being on the gun.

Prosecutors suggested that Owen could have gotten out of the cruiser and gotten help and questioned why he continued to fire the gun after the first shot.

Owen said he wanted to call for help using his mic but Green kicked it out of his hand.

The defense argued Owen’s actions were within his training and department policy, and it happened in a matter of seconds.

Owen was released from custody Friday after pleading not guilty in an unrelated fraud case.

News4 has reached out to the state's attorney's office for comment.