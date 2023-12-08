Prince George's officer acquitted of murder pleads not guilty in insurance fraud case

A Prince George's County police officer acquitted of murder earlier this week pleaded not guilty Friday in a federal insurance fraud case.

A jury found Michael Owen not guilty of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of William Green, who was handcuffed in Owen’s cruiser at the time. But Owen remained in custody until entering his plea in the federal case.

Owen and five other officers were indicted in 2021 on conspiracy charges. He’s accused in a scheme where officers falsely reported their cars stolen, filed fake police reports and submitted claims to insurance companies for reimbursement. According to the indictment, Owen allegedly conspired with Conrad D’Haiti of Maryland National Capital Park Police to file a false police report about a stolen car by hiding the vehicle in a garage and submitting an insurance claim to Liberty Mutual.

Some of the indicted officers are accused of withdrawing money, then reporting their ATM cards stolen and submitting for reimbursement.

Owen was released without bond but restrictions to his freedom. He will have to stay in the D.C. area but will be allowed to travel out of state for his father’s funeral.

If convicted of two federal charges, Owen faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Owen had been locked up for almost four years since his arrest in the William Green case. He remains suspended without pay from Prince George’s County police.