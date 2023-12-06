Prince George's police officer found not guilty in fatal shooting of handcuffed man

A jury acquitted a Prince George’s County police officer who shot and killed a man who was handcuffed in his cruiser in January 2020.

Michael Owen claimed self defense in the fatal shooting of William Green.

Green, who was suspected of driving under the influence of PCP, had hit several cars. During the investigation, Owen placed Green in the front passenger seat of the patrol car with his hands cuffed behind his back, investigators said.

Owen testified Green became increasingly combative and took his service weapon without his knowledge. Prosecutors argued that claim was unreasonable and unbelievable.

Owen testified that Green was thrashing in the cruiser and displayed what he called “super-human strength.” Green slammed into him, causing him excruciating pain, he said.

Then, Owen said he heard a “hollow metallic thud,” which he said he instinctively knew was the sound of a gun hitting the center console.

He testified he saw Green with the gun pointed at him. He said one shot was fired as they struggled over the gun.

At that point, Owen testified, he was able to get control of the gun and "fired a quick succession of rounds."

Prosecutors said Green was shot six times. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Prosecutors said Green had no injuries consistent with a struggle and there was no obvious damage inside the car. They said there was no evidence of Green’s DNA being on the gun.

Prosecutors suggested that Owen could have gotten out of the cruiser and gotten help and questioned why he continued to fire the gun after the first shot.

Owen said he wanted to call for help using his mic but Green kicked it out of his hand.

The defense argued Owen’s actions were within his training and department policy, and it happened in a matter of seconds.

Owen faced charges of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, assault, use of a gun in the commission of a felony and misconduct in office. Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday afternoon.

Owen has been on leave from the police department and in custody since his arrest.