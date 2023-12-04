‘Thought I was gonna die': Prince George's officer charged with murder testifies

A Prince George’s County police officer accused of killing a man who was in handcuffs in his cruiser took the stand in his own defense on Monday, telling his version of what happened in January 2020.

Michael Owen stands accused of murder in the deadly shooting of William Green. Prosecutors say his use of force was not justified. He claimed self-defense and told the jury, “I thought I was gonna die.”

Owen testified that he didn’t immediately realize Green had taken his service weapon. After the shooting, Owen said, “I looked down at my holster and my jaw just drops.”

Investigators say Green was seated in the front passenger seat of Owen’s cruiser with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Owen testified that Green had become combative and was thrashing in the cruiser. He displayed what he called “super-human strength.” Green slammed into him, causing him excruciating pain, he said.

Then, Owen said he heard a “hollow metallic thud,” which he said he instinctively knew was the sound of a gun hitting the center console.

He testified he saw Green with the gun pointed at him.

“We’re struggling over it. He’s extremely strong,” he said.

“As we’re fighting over the gun, a shot is fired,” he said.

At that point, Owen testified, he was able to get control of the gun.

“I fired a quick succession of rounds,” he said.

Prosecutors say Green was shot six times. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Green, who was suspected of being under the influence of PCP, had hit several cars. During the investigation, Owen placed Green in his patrol car. Owen testified Green became increasingly combative.

“He began to reach into the small of his back. It looked like he’s manipulating something,” he said.

Owen said he wanted to call for help using his mic but Green kicked it out of his hand.

On cross examination, Owen said Green somehow got ahold of his gun while he was still handcuffed. When Owen was asked if he felt the gun leave his holster, he said no.

Prosecutors suggested that Owen could have gotten out of the cruiser and gotten help and questioned why he continued to fire the gun after the first shot.

A longtime friend of Owen’s said he’s pleased that Owen got to tell his side of the story.

“It’s Mike’s turn this week, and I believe he is going to walk out of here a free man, Terry Barnes said.

Testimony is set to resume Tuesday morning.