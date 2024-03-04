Prince George's County

Police bodycam video shows fatal shooting of man inside his Suitland apartment

By Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Body-camera video shows a Maryland police officer shooting and killing a man inside his apartment last month.

Prince George’s County police Officer Braxton Shelton responded to a breaking-and-entering call at Windham Creek Apartments in Suitland Feb. 1, police said. He went into an apartment alone and shot and killed 31-year-old Melvin Jay in the kitchen.

The body-camera video starts with Shelton parking and walking toward the unit where the alleged break-in took place. He entered without identifying himself and shouted commands to “show me your hands” before a shot was fired. About 35 seconds passed between the time Shelton got out of his cruiser and the shot was fired.

After the shot, Shelton addresses another man in the apartment, asking him if he lived there and what he was doing there. The man said it was his cousin’s house and Jay was his brother.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

More officers arrived and searched the home and provided aid to Jay, but Jay died at the scene.

Officers found a gun in Jay’s pocket and another near the kitchen sink, police said. It’s unclear from the video if Jay had anything in his hands, and police haven’t said who the guns belonged to.

In the 911 call officers responded to, the caller said a neighbor told him someone was breaking into his apartment. The caller did not say Jay might be inside.

The caller, Jay and the person who allegedly broke into the apartment are related, police said.

Prince George's County Feb 6

Man shot by officer inside his own Prince George's apartment after alleged break-in call, AG says

Maryland Feb 2

Police shoot and kill man in Suitland during burglary investigation

“Our team has begun the initial phase of the case investigation and will refrain from providing further comments at this time,” the law firm representing Jay’s family said in a statement.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz released a video response to the shooting recorded by the department, but News4 was unable to ask him any questions.

Shelton remains on administrative leave while the Maryland Office of the Attorney General investigates the shooting. Shelton has four years of law enforcement experience, according to the attorney general.

The complete body-camera video released by police can be viewed here but is graphic and some may find it disturbing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us