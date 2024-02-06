Man shot by officer inside his own Prince George's apartment after alleged break-in call, AG says

The Prince George's County officer who shot and killed 31-year-old Melvin Jay in Jay's own apartment last week went in alone when responding to a breaking-and-entering call, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office says.

Jay was was shot and killed Thursday by an officer who was responding to an alleged break-in at an apartment complex in Suitland. But Jay was inside his own apartment, the Maryland Attorney General’s has confirmed.

According to police dispatch audio, a call about an alleged breaking-and-entering at the Windham Creek Apartments came in at 5:25 p.m. that evening.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the shooting, says Officer Braxton Shelton entered the apartment without another officer. News4 has asked Prince George's County police whether this is in line with policy, but has yet to hear back.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A short time later, Melvin Jay was shot. He was pronounced dead in his own apartment.

There was some sort of verbal exchange between Jay and Shelton, police said Thursday. What was said or done before the shooting is a mystery, for now. Investigators say two guns were recovered near Jay, but it’s unclear whether Jay was holding one or if the guns were his.

Immediately after the shooting, Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz briefly spoke to reporters and provided limited information without taking questions. Police first described Jay as the break-in "suspect," but the attorney general’s office did not identify him as such.

The person who originally reported the alleged break-in was also a resident of the apartment. But it’s unclear what relationship that person has to Jay.

Jay’s family told News4 they held a vigil in his honor at Windham Creek Apartments. Family members said they’re not ready to speak about what happened.

Shelton’s body-worn camera footage will likely be released 20 business days after the shooting. Shelton is on administrative leave.