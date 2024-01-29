Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Prince George's County

A 27-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Capitol Heights, Maryland, early Monday morning, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Seat Pleasant Police Department officers were called to the area of Central Avenue and the Capital Beltway at about 3:20 a.m. for an “unresponsive adult female in the roadway.”

Ayanna Myrick of Upper Marlboro was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Prince George’s County police are investigating the crash and seeking to identify the make and model of the car.

