Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for Christmas Eve murder of Maryland boxer

Markell Lewis was sentenced to serve 80 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Maryland professional boxer Danny Kelly Jr. on Christmas Eve 2021.

A jury convicted Lewis of first-degree murder and second-degree murder as well as multiple counts of attempted murder for shooting Kelly in front of his family.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said it was one of the most egregious cases she’s ever seen.

"How cold and callous can one person be … In front of three children, you kill their father?" Braveboy said. Braveboy gave the 25-year-old culprit an 80-year sentence, which is above the state sentencing guidelines.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Lewis' defense asked the judge for a 20 years sentence and to temper justice with mercy. Lewis, meanwhile, did not speak at the sentencing.

Lewis murdered Kelly in front of his girlfriend and his three children while driving to a Christmas dinner. The well-known boxer was driving through St. Barnabus Road in Temple Hills when he was shot by Lewis, in what police say was a road-rage attack after a short interaction.

"Not enough years can serve justice for any death for anybody but especially my family member and my cousin," said Alexia Booze, Kelly's cousin. "He wasn't just a father or friend or son, but an active member of the community."

Prosecutors said Lewis fired at least three shots into Kelly's pickup. One of the shots went through the rear passenger seat where the three children were seating.

"[Kelly's children] didn't have to go through that," Booze said. "They had to see that; they have to remember that every day, not just on Christmas Eve."

Kelly, known as “Smooth” in the ring, had a career lasting more than seven years. He won 10 professional fights, and in 2019, Kelly beat his opponent in his last fight at the Maryland Live Casino Hotel.

His family members called him a gentle giant who will never be replaced.