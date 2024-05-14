Recalls

Aldi recalls cream cheese spreads over salmonella risk

The recalled spreads were sold at Aldi stores in 28 states and Washington, D.C.

Aldi stores is recalling several cream cheese products over possible salmonella contamination.

In a May 9 recall notice, the grocery chain said it was recalling 8 oz. packages of its Happy Farms brand Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products with the following "Sell by" dates:

The recalled spreads were sold at Aldi stores in 28 states and Washington, D.C. Aldi said the recall is in cooperation with Schreiber Foods, Inc., and out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who have these products in their fridge are advised to discard them immediately or return them to their local Aldi store for a full refund.

Salmonella infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. In rare cases, the bacterial infections can be fatal, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious illness.

Salmonella poisoning accounts for more than 1.3 million infections and about 420 deaths each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Food is the source of most of those illnesses.

