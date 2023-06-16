A man posing as a federal agent sexually assaulted a woman he threatened to deport, Prince George’s County police said.

Victor Antonio Reed, 29, of D.C., approached an Hispanic woman about 8 p.m. Tuesday in a shopping center parking lot on St. Barnabas Road.

“She was stopped by an individual, Victor Reed, and she was shown a badge,” Capt. Saul Cerpas said. “He identified himself as an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent. He told her to get into the car or he would deport her.”

She got into his car, and Reed showed her videos of people being arrested, according to charging documents.

The terrified victim pleaded with him not to deport her and offered him cash, police said. He demanded the money, and she gave him $100.

But he continued to threaten to deport her, now demanding sex, according to charging documents. When she refused, he showed her a gun.

Police said Reed then sexually assaulted her before letting her go.

The victim reported the assault to police, who got the license plate number from shopping center surveillance video. That led them to Reed.

Police arrested Reed in a traffic stop Thursday in Temple Hills.

“We believe there may be other victims,” Cerpas said.

Police want any other victims to contact them and urged people to be vigilant with anyone presenting themselves as law enforcement.

“Anybody can carry any badge,” Cerpas said. “It’ll look like any law enforcement badge. But the most important thing is for that agent or officer or law enforcement officer to show his badge with an identification photo, law enforcement agency, name and title.”

Police also said reporting a crime won’t get immigrants deported.

“Prince George’s County Police Department serves every resident of Prince George’s County regardless of your status,” Prince George’s County police spokesman Brian Fisher said.

ICE also wants anyone who has encountered a phony agent to give them a call.

Reed faces several charges, including sexual assault, robbery and impersonating an officer.