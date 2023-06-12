Good Samaritans hold teen suspect during violent crime spree in Hyattsville

Police are praising the heroic actions of two alert citizens who stepped in during a violent crime spree that sent three people to the hospital.

Hyattsville police said it all started on Saturday, June 3 when a 17-year-old allegedly crashed a stolen car on Hamilton Street and then tried to steal another car nearby at Driskell Park. Authorities said the suspect shot the victim during that attempted carjacking, but took off on foot, eventually making it to 36th Avenue and Farragut Street.

That’s when the suspect ran into two innocent bystanders turned good Samaritans.

“[The bystanders] saw a gentleman coming down the side of the sidewalk who told them he was injured and needed a ride,” Hyattsville police Chief Laura Anham said. “They were thinking he was a man of his word. He was not.”

Authorities said the teenager pulled out a gun and a struggle ensued. Over a dozen rounds were fired, and one of the men and the suspect were shot.

Still, both men managed to hold the teen in place until police arrived.

One of the good Samaritans told News4 that he wasn’t thinking of anything when he jumped into action. His friend of over 20 years, who was shot, is now out of the hospital.

“They absolutely acted bravely and we are grateful to their efforts,” Anham said. “This is a very violent person who approached them and they were left with few options.”

The 17-year-old faces a long list of charges, including attempted murder, and police say it could have been much worse.

“One of the bullets went through a residence nearby and into a bedroom where children usually occupy,” Anham said.