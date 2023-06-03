Crime and Courts

Man Arrested After 2 Shot During Carjackings in Hyattsville: Police

Hyattsville police said the suspect shot two people in the Driskell Park area.

By Brooke Wivagg

NBC Washington

Police arrested one man for two separate shootings and carjackings in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Saturday.

Hyattsville police said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, shot a man he was trying to carjack on Hamilton Street in the Driskell Park area. He then allegedly fled the scene in the carjacked car and crashed less than a mile away on 36th Avenue and Farragut Street.

Authorities said after the crash, the man attempted to carjack a second person and shot them. 

Police have since taken the suspect into custody. News4 is working to learn more details about the arrest, including what charges the suspect faces.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately revealed.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

