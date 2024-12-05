‘Disgusting': Video appears to show suspect bragging after fatal shooting in MD

A man accused of fatally shooting an anti-gun violence activist was denied bail over the weekend was denied bail Wednesday.

Terrelle Bailey appeared virtually via Zoom for the hearing and did not speak. His attorney argued he was acting in self-defense during the shooting of Cornelius “Neal” McDonald outside of Jasper's Restaurant in Largo, Maryland, but prosecutors referred to a video circulating on social media that appears to show Bailey bragging about the shooting as he ran from the scene.

Bailey mentioned Killmoe News, a popular social media account that covers crime in the DMV.

“I swear to God he’s gonna be on Killmoe,” he said. “I’m trying to get away.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“The video was absolutely disgusting,” said McDonald’s mother, Maria Butler. “It was hard to watch. It was just hard to watch. For him to claim self-defense? It’s a slap in the face.”

McDonald and Bailey were customers at Jasper's when they got into an argument early Saturday morning, Prince George’s County police said. McDonald was shot outside the restaurant and pronounced dead at the scene.

“I just want to make sure his legacy lives on and that’s what he’s reminded of, just so he can rest in peace,” said McDonald’s sister, Bianca Butler.

McDonald's brother died from gun violence more than five years ago, leading McDonald to start the nonprofit Stay Solid, which supports youth and young adults in the region who face mental health challenges.

“I’ve been through this before, unfortunately,” Maria Butler said. “So, I’m just trying to get through it the best way I can.”

His family said that while they are devastated, they are strengthened by the overwhelming support from the community.

“He will be greatly missed,” his mother said. “Not just for me, but for the community, the DMV as a whole.”

A hearing for Bailey was set for Jan. 2.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.