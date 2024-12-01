Man dead after being shot outside restaurant in Upper Marlboro

A 33-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a restaurant in Upper Marlboro, Maryland early Saturday morning, police say.

At 12:45 a.m., Prince George's County police responded to the 9600 block of Lottsford Court to a report of gunshots. When police arrived on the scene, they found Cornelius McDonald, of Upper Marlboro, suffering from gunshot wounds.

McDonald was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

McDonald was a "beloved leader" who attended Largo High School, according to Prince George's County Council member Wala Blegay in a statement. She also said in the statement that his "dedication to uplifting others has left a lasting legacy."

Stay Solid, an organization that supports youth and young adults in D.C. facing mental health challenges, also released a statement describing McDonald as "a cherished leader, advocate, and pillar of our community."

"His mission to shed light on mental health within inner-city communities and his passionate efforts to combat gun violence were nothing short of inspiring," the statement said.

Investigators are working to identify and locate the person who shot him. The cause of the shooting is also under investigation.