Suspect charged in killing of anti-gun violence advocate after argument in Largo

Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of an anti-gun violence advocate outside of a restaurant in Largo, Maryland, early Saturday.

Prince George's County police went to the 9600 block of Lottsford Court about 12:45 a.m. after a report of gunshots. They found 33-year-old Cornelius McDonald of Upper Marlboro suffering from gunshot wounds.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

McDonald and 35-year-old Terrelle Bailey of Washington, D.C., were customers at the restaurant when they got into an argument before Bailey shot McDonald outside of the restaurant, police said. They did not know each other.

Bailey is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

McDonald's brother died from gun violence more than five years ago, motivating McDonald to start his nonprofit Stay Solid, which supports youth and young adults in the region who face mental health challenges.

McDonald shared his story with high schoolers in the community who face similar struggles. He was dedicated to preventing gun violence and showing love to others.

Stay Solid released a statement describing McDonald as "a cherished leader, advocate, and pillar of our community."

"His mission to shed light on mental health within inner-city communities and his passionate efforts to combat gun violence were nothing short of inspiring," the statement said.

McDonald was a "beloved leader" who attended Largo High School, Prince George's County Council member Wala Blegay said in a statement. She said his "dedication to uplifting others has left a lasting legacy."

McDonald was a dedicated father to his 7-year-old son, his family said.

“It's never good at any point in time, but for this to happen around the holidays, it's even rougher,” said McDonald’s cousin Rico Scott.

