DC Metro fare evader seriously hurt after falling down to platform

A Metro rider fell down onto a train station platform Saturday afternoon while trying to get over a fare gate on the upper level of the McPherson Square station.

The rider, who is in his 50s, suffered critical injuries in the fall, officials said.

Metro surveillance video shows the rider attempt to wiggle around the station’s fare gate and barrier before losing his balance, falling backwards and landing between the back wall of the station and the platform.

In September, Metro completed installing taller fare gates at all stations to mitigate fare evasion. Metro said fare evasions decreased 82% after it started replacing the barriers in July 2023. But fare evasions still continue at some Metro stations — even with taller, stronger fare gates.

Some riders at McPherson Square said they were not shocked a fall like that could happen.

"It's pretty normal for people to try to jump the turnstile like that,” Caroline Murray said. “It's almost like these new things have not helped at all."

Others said it's too soon to judge the rider’s reasons for attempting to get around the fare gate.

“If he didn't have the money, I'm not going to say he deserved that karma," Jamari, another rider, said.

Photos from D.C. Fire & EMS show firefighters using ladders and equipment to rescue the man.

Metro has signs at the mezzanine warning of a fall hazard. But even with a major crackdown on fare evasion on buses and trains, General Manager Randy Clarke admits some riders still take the chance.

"We're never getting to zero fare enforcement,” Clarke said. “I get tweets about that all the time — 'aww these new gates, I saw someone jump.' that's going to happen in life. It's just like people speed on the highway, even though there's a sign and a state trooper and people still do that."

Metro released a video Monday of the man’s fall and urged the public to visit the Metro Lift website to learn more about the reduced fare programs they offer.