Metro (WMATA)

DC Metro fare evader seriously hurt after falling down to platform

The man, who was in his 50s, attempted to go around a McPherson Square faregate before falling

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Metro rider fell down onto a train station platform Saturday afternoon while trying to get over a fare gate on the upper level of the McPherson Square station.

The rider, who is in his 50s, suffered critical injuries in the fall, officials said.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Metro surveillance video shows the rider attempt to wiggle around the station’s fare gate and barrier before losing his balance, falling backwards and landing between the back wall of the station and the platform.

In September, Metro completed installing taller fare gates at all stations to mitigate fare evasion. Metro said fare evasions decreased 82% after it started replacing the barriers in July 2023. But fare evasions still continue at some Metro stations — even with taller, stronger fare gates.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Some riders at McPherson Square said they were not shocked a fall like that could happen.

"It's pretty normal for people to try to jump the turnstile like that,” Caroline Murray said. “It's almost like these new things have not helped at all."

Others said it's too soon to judge the rider’s reasons for attempting to get around the fare gate.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Spotsylvania County 21 mins ago

Spotsylvania's first Black school superintendent condemns racist text messages

Washington DC 1 hour ago

DC leaders tout significant drop in crime

“If he didn't have the money, I'm not going to say he deserved that karma," Jamari, another rider, said.

Photos from D.C. Fire & EMS show firefighters using ladders and equipment to rescue the man.

Metro has signs at the mezzanine warning of a fall hazard. But even with a major crackdown on fare evasion on buses and trains, General Manager Randy Clarke admits some riders still take the chance.

"We're never getting to zero fare enforcement,” Clarke said. “I get tweets about that all the time — 'aww these new gates, I saw someone jump.' that's going to happen in life. It's just like people speed on the highway, even though there's a sign and a state trooper and people still do that."

Metro released a video Monday of the man’s fall and urged the public to visit the Metro Lift website to learn more about the reduced fare programs they offer.

This article tagged under:

Metro (WMATA)Metrorail
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us