3 more teens charged with murder of 16-year-old girl near DuVal High

Three more teenagers have been charged with murder after the shooting death of 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore near her high school in Lanham, Maryland, this fall, authorities say.

Medrano-Moore – a bright, humble student who dreamed of playing basketball professionally – died after she was shot on Sept. 11 near DuVal High School.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with murder days later.

Prince George’s County police said Wednesday that they identified and charged three more suspects: Ramon Richardson, 18, of Lanham; Cameron Anderson, 18, of Landover; and a 17-year-old from Lanham whose name was not released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Richardson and Anderson each were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related charges. The 17-year-old, who also was charged as an adult, was charged with first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if they have lawyers.

The three additional suspects were identified during the investigation and taken into custody Wednesday morning, police said.

Chief of Police Malik Aziz said in September that the shooter opened fire after “some type of petty beef” between groups of young people. Medrano-Moore had tried to intervene, he said.

“She stepped in between that when a gun was produced,” he said. “[…] The person with a gun at a fight shot and killed her.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.