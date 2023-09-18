Teen accused of killing DuVal High student an ‘extreme danger': prosecutors

A 17-year-old boy charged with killing a 16-year-old DuVal High School student in Lanham, Maryland, was denied bond Monday, and prosecutors argued he's an "extreme danger" to the community.

The teen from Glenarden was arrested Thursday after Jayda Medrano-Moore was shot and killed near the school last Monday, Prince George’s County police said. The suspect, whose name was not released, was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and a firearms charge, police said.

The suspect attended Charles Herbert Flowers High School, Prince George's County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House II said. The school is in Springdale, about five miles south of DuVal High.

According to charging documents, investigators say the suspect told a friend the two were fighting over a gun when it went off and that he didn’t mean to shoot Medrano-Moore.

But prosecutors disagreed with that statement Monday.

"This young girl was pistol-whipped and the gun was placed to her head and she was shot point blank. We do not feel as though this was an accident," Prince George's County Assistant State's Attorney Bill Porter said.

Charging documents say the suspect and a group of friends drove to DuVal High School and there was a fight between two groups, including the suspect.

When the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, witnesses told police Medrano-Moore tried to get it away from him while defending her younger brother.

“She stepped in between that when a gun was produced,” he said. “[…] The person with a gun at a fight shot and killed her," Chief of Police Malik Aziz said Friday.

Police still haven't found the gun.

"Absolutely anyone who is responsible in any way for putting this gun in hands of this child will be held accountable," Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Monday.

Medrano-Moore's uncle attended Monday's court hearing.

"If it’s a silly fight or whatever, just no need for guns. Just don't. There's no need for guns," Algenis Liriano said.

Anonymous tips helped lead to the teen’s arrest, police and prosecutors said.

The suspect was “out and about” after the killing, “living his life as if this did not occur,” Aziz previously said.

The suspect’s attorney Gabriel Christian said the boy has maintained his innocence. He read a letter from the family, which offered condolences to Medrano-Moore's family and spoke out against youth violence.

"So we can spend more time in our schools addressing issues of anger management, gang violence, use of dope and trying to give direction to those young people," Christian said.

Jayda was a bright, humble student who dreamed of playing basketball professionally, her father said. Her family is now planning her funeral.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.