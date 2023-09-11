Girl in critical condition after shooting in Lanham; two nearby schools on lockdown

A young person is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon in Lanham, Maryland, and at least two schools in the area are on lockdown as police search for a suspect.

The victim's age is not known yet, but police said the victim is female and a "juvenile." She was rushed to a hospital.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Palamar Drive and Woodstream Drive, close to DuVal High School.

DuVal and another nearby school, Robert Goddard Middle School, were open for after-school activities and are now on lockdown.

There was no information immediately available on what led up to the shooting. Prince George's County police said this is an "active investigation."

This story is developing. Refresh this page for updates.