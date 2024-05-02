‘Why y'all killed my little brother?': Family pleas for justice a year after deadly Hyattsville nightclub shooting

A family shared a desperate plea for justice more than a year after a shooting killed a man outside a nightclub in Hyattsville, Maryland.

28-year-old Alex Lynch was working as a security guard at Area Code on Chillum Road last March when three suspects fatally shot him and injured two others. Prince George's County Police and the grieving family held a press conference Wednesday to ask for the public to help identify the suspects in the case.

“It’s been total hell, without having my little brother around,” Lynch’s brother Aaron Watkins said. “He was the life of the party too; it’s been real like downish for us but we’ve been trying our best to keep it up.”

Lynch had juggled two jobs to provide for his 7-year-old son, Watkins said. He said his family has been hurting since his brother was killed.

“My nephew really misses his father,” Watkins said.

A chilling video released last year shows the three shooters open fire from a stolen car, according to police. One shooter can be seen outside the car with a long gun, another opens fire from the backseat.

“That video startled me. Hurts me, because people got out and really shooting at my little brother. Don’t know the motive of it, I’m trying to find out,” Watkins said.

Investigators are working to identify the shooters and determine if there was a motive.

“The brazenness displayed in this video, you know, any community member should be outraged by it. And people should be you know pleading with others that may, you know, that may know anything about this case to watch this video.” Prince George’s County Police Lt. Shane Goudreau said.

Evidence markers were scattered throughout the scene in the early morning hours after the shooting. Detectives said more than 30 fired cartridge casings were recovered at the scene.

“We don’t have anything to say definitively that it was from his work as a security guard, or something maybe from his personal life, or not, I think the way that it happened and you see the video, we do believe that he was targeted, though,” Goudreau said.

As for Lynch’s family, they want answers and justice.

“What could happen for you to kill someone, I mean what was so serious for you to do this,” Watkins said. “The family wants to know, "Why y’all killed my little brother?”

Prince George’s County Police are offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest or conviction in this case.