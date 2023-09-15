17-year-old boy arrested in killing of 16-year-old girl near DuVal High School

Prince George’s County police are giving an update now. Watch live in the video feed above.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot and killed near DuVal High School in Lanham, Maryland, earlier this week, authorities say.

A teen from Glenarden was arrested after Jayda Medrano-Moore was shot and killed near the school on Monday, Prince George’s County police said Friday morning. Police did not immediately say what evidence led to his arrest. Police are set to hold a news conference later Friday and release additional information.

The 16-year-old girl was shot while walking home from school in Lanham, Maryland.

Medrano-Moore, of Greenbelt, was walking with her brother after school when they ran into a group that argued with her brother, according to her father, Glendon Reid. Medrano-Moore tried to intervene and was shot, her father said.

She was not the shooter's intended target, police said earlier this week.

DuVal High and nearby Robert Goddard Montessori School were locked down for hours.

Medrano-Moore was a bright, humble student who dreamed of playing basketball professionally, her father said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

