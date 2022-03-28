Prince George's County Police Search for Gunman in Fatal Mall Shooting

Prince George's County Police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside the Mall in Hyattsville.

News4 spoke with the victim's mother, Elizabeth Dockery, about her last moments with her son, DaQuan Dockery.

Elizabeth last saw her 22-year-old son Friday morning. He was leaving to enjoy two days off from his job at Sweet Green.

"He always told me that he loved me, like always, that was a routine thing that we do," Dockery said.

DaQuan was shot and killed inside the Mall at Prince George's County at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, police said.

A fatal shooting at The Mall at Prince George's created chaos and confusion Friday evening. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

Police said the gunman and two other men took off, escaping after the shooting.

According to the Hyattsville Police Chief, a Prince George's County police officer who happened to be inside the mall at the time tried performing life saving measures on DaQuan, however, he could not save him.

Daquan died inside of a clothing store.

Police are working on leads in the case and DaQuan's mother wants answers too.

"It's just hard right now for me to try and process all of this and get some understanding for what went wrong," Elizabeth said.

DaQuan, a graduate of Woodson High School, leaves behind two older brothers, a younger sister and a mother who prayers over her children.

"I pray for my kids, they may not know that i pray for them, but I pray for them each and every day to and from their journey wherever they may travel," Elizabeth said.

Hyattsville Police has stepped up patrols inside and outside of the Mall.

Prince George's Police are reviewing all evidence inside and talking to witnesses to try and figure out who is responsible. They are asking anyone with information to give them a call.