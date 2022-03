One person was shot and killed Friday evening at the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland, police say.

Hyattsville police responded to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. and evacuated the mall.

There were no other injuries, and it is not an active shooter situation, police said.

Police did not yet have a description for the suspect, but said the shooter was with at least two other people.

